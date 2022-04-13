Dig into your training with an extremely comfortable pair of dhb Dorica road shoes!

28% off these super comfy dhb Dorica road shoes £50.00 BUY NOW AT 28% OFF

When it comes to cycling, shoes are worth investing in. Not only do they maximise power efficiency, but they also help regulate body temperature and provide protection.

The dhb Dorica road shoes combine a sleek design with laces to optimise versatility. Allowing you to balance a secure fit with a comfortable fit. Furthermore, they have an elastic lace retainer halfway down to ensure you don't get your laces caught up in the chainring.

Having a nylon sole allows for high pedal efficiency as well as making these shoes comfortable and great for performance gains.

Featuring both a perforated top and tongue, the Dorica's ensure optimal breathability making them perfect for those hotter days and longer stints.

The sides however were designed with more protection in mind. Having a more robust side limits the likelihood of injury due to contact with the terrain or your bike.

The toebox on the Dorica's has been slightly increased in width to accommodate a wider foot or even a thicker pair of socks on those cooler days. Again adding to the shoe versilitlty.

It is recommended that you go for a size smaller than your normal shoe size when buying these shoes as it will provide a better fit without any unwanted movement.