28% off Boardman SLR 9.6 Disc Di2 Carbon Road Bike

A brilliant bike that is loaded with high-end kit

You won't be needed to upgrade anything on this lightweight road bike. The SLR 9.6 is a fantastic package that is ready, straight out of the box, to tackle hilly sportives, road races and long miles.

Review: Boardman SLR 9.6 Disc

A full carbon frame and fork form the heart of a bike that, in its disc brake form, was absolutely loved by Dave Atkinson when he tested it.

The SLR 9.6 might not look it, but it has been given some subtle aero touches that Dave found to really work well.

While going flat out is great, there are many times where you just want to go for a relaxing ride and thankfully, the SLR 9.6 is also compliant, allowing you to ride long miles in comfort.

Gearing comes from Shimano in the form of their Ultegra R8050 Di2 groupset and you get lightweight carbon tubeless wheels included.

The Knight 35mm TLA disc wheels offer a great mix of low climbing weight and aero gains. You can even put 28mm tyres on them, there's space in the frame for that!

At this price, the SLR 9.6 Disc is a brilliant deal.

Boardman SLR 9.6 Disc Di2 £2799.00 buy now at 28% off

About Boardman

It all began in 1981 when a 13 year old Chris Boardman turned up to a local 10 mile time trial in cut-off jeans and on a recycled bike. This was the first race that started a meteoric rise first through the Amateur and then Professional ranks culminating in Olympic, World and Tour De France stage and Yellow Jersey victories.

Throughout this rise from humble beginnings to legendary status Chris not only pushed his body to its limits but through his restless curiosity, pursuit of perfection and cutting edge technology also the machines and products he was using.

Nothing highlights this philosophy more than the Hour Record. Before the very best of the current Professional ranks attacked the hour record, resulting in Bradley Wiggins achieving 54.526Km, Chris Boardman pushed his body and machine beyond what was considered possible and achieved an incredible 56.375km.

Following his career as a rider Chris applied his knowledge, experience and philosophy to the new generation of Olympians through his role as R&D director at British Cycling. This position led to Chris overseeing the product used by the riders competing in the 2008 Olympics and the record breaking 2012 games in London.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.