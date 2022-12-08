27% off GoPro HERO10 Black

Twice the speed and twice the ease, the HERO10 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro, powered by a new GP2 processor, the camera shoots 5.3K video, and takes 23MP photos!

5.3K60 + 4K120 Video

GoPro’s HERO10 Black delivers ultra-sharp 5.3K video resolution – an impressive 91% more than 4K. The camera also provides improved low-light performance and 19.6-megapixel frame grabs from video.

23 Megapixels

The HERO10 Black features GoPro’s best camera ever with 23 megapixels - allowing you to capture stunning photos from the most extreme of outdoor conditions.

HyperSmooth 4.0

Stabilise your footage with HyperSmooth 4.0. Switch it on to instantly increase horizon levelling from 27° to 45°.v.

Automatic Upload

The HERO10 Black allows you to automatically upload footage to the cloud at 100% quality, plus access, edit and share footage easily with unlimited cloud backup. The camera provides 3 simple ways to transfer footage: automatically upload footage to cloud while your GoPro charges, easy wireless offloads to the Quick app which is now 30% faster, or by lightning-fast wired connection via USB.

Ultra-Rugged

Tougher than ever, the GoPro HERO10 Black is ready for action with enhanced durability on its casing and complete waterproof protection up to 33ft.

Live Stream

You can now live stream directly from the HERO10 in 1080p with HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation.

Time Lapse

Capture beautiful time-lapses with the GoPro HERO10 Black’s TimeWarp 3.0 and Night Lapse modes.

Slo-Mo

Slow down your action shots with super 8x Slo-Mo with new and improved 2.7K resolution.