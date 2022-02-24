27% off Fulcrum Wind 400C C17 Carbon Clincher Road Wheelset

Keep the weight down without compromising aero potential with this Fulcrum Wind 400C C17 Carbon Clincher Road Wheelset.

The Fulcrum Wind 400C is highly versatile wheelset from the Fulcrum range. Deep enough to slice through the wind and create a rigid and reactive structure but low enough to keep weight, the Wind 40C is equally potent on any terrain you find yourself riding on.

The Wind 400C also features a 17C internal rim width, making it perfect for both 25 and 28mm clincher tyres.

In addition to keeping the speed family wheels moving forward, a great deal of research and development has gone into slowing them down.

A fast wheel is only as good as the control it offers to the rider and the AC3 brake track technology incorporated into the 400C offers unprecedented braking performance. The new technology incorporates laser treatment upon the brake track, eliminating all traces of resin, and allowing pads to brake on a more surefooted and planar carbon surface. While braking performance improves across the board, in wet conditions the AC3 excels with stopping distances more than 30% shorter when compared to previous versions.

About Falcrum

Fulcrum Wheels, based in Vicenza, Italy was established in 2004 by three aerospace engineers with a passion for cycling and technology. Fulcrum Wheels benefit from this young company’s unique design and construction approach which involves in-depth and ongoing technological research influenced by their aerospace background. With a range of high-end road and off-road wheels Fulcrum have quickly proved themselves within highest levels of competitive cycling around the world.