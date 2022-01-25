Stay navigated on your adventures with this discrete and stylish Suunto 5 GPS Watch.

26% off Suunto 5 GPS Watch £218.99 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

Being able to track your steps, calories and sleep is so important if you're aiming for results when training and what a better way to do it than with this Suunto 5 GPS Watch.

The Suunto 5 activity tracker is built for the endurance athlete with a lengthened battery life due to intelligent battery modes.

Designed for use during multiple different sporting activities the watch comes with 80 different sports modes straight out of the box. Each mode provides tailor-made metrics that provide the best results for your chosen sport and allows you to gain key insights into every area of your ride, run, swim, and more.

Not only does this watch track your activity when you're training but the activity tracker also keeps track of all your activities 24/7.

26% off Suunto 5 GPS Watch £218.99 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

About Wiggle

Wiggle started out as a small independent bike shop called ‘Butler Cycles’ - based in Portsmouth, UK.

Mitch Dall, the founder of Wiggle, bought the shop in 1995; it had already been trading for over 50 years. After the purchase, the shop moved premises, but remained a bike retailer; it also changed names to “Bikes @ Butlers” to reflect a new interest in online trading.

‘Wiggle’ officially started trading on 28th May 1999, after investment from founders Mitch Dall and Harvey Jones. Harvey was an internet enthusiast, and was keen to develop a business that would have a strong online presence.

“I remember Christmas 2001 – we sent out 100 parcels in one day. That was a record!” – Barbara Tatford, Wiggle’s Purchase Ledger Co-ordinator

In 2002, a larger base in Portsmouth was identified, as an opportunity to take the young and fun online sports retailer to the next level.

Wiggle continued to experience impressive growth in the 2000’s, and was adding one new brand a week to keep up with consumer demand.

“I remember being the first person to process 100 orders in a day“ – Bradley Nolan, Wiggle’s’ Processing and Returns manager.