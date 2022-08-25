Building a bike or looking to upgrade your shifters and breaks? Check out this sweet deal!

26% off Shimano Ultegra R8020 Levers & R8070 Brake Set £499.00 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

The Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-speed mechanical STI levers with R8070 flat mount disc-brake callipers have been engineered with carbon levers offering powerful, predictable and reliable braking in any conditions as well as dependable gear-shifting so your rides are a breeze.

These flat mount hydraulic disc brakes provide supreme stopping power and are easy to look after thanks to the hydraulic reservoir automatically adjusting the brake pad clearance.

This feature maintains braking performance throughout the life of the brake pad leaving you to brake with confidence on any terrain and in any conditions.