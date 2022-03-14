Maximise your efficiency with a new set of Shimano R8000 SPD-SL Carbon Ultegra Road Pedals.

26% off Shimano R8000 SPD-SL Carbon Ultegra Road Pedals £118.00 BUY NOW AT 26% OFF

Designed with a super-strong carbon composite, these Shimano R8000 SPD-SL Carbon Ultegra road pedals are nothing short of reliable.

Featuring a wide platform ensures these pedals will help you get the best out of your bike.

Unlike the 6800 series, the R8000's come in at just 248g which is a whole 12g lighter meaning you aren't carrying any more unwanted weight

Manufactured to reflect the durability of the R8000 Hollowtech II crankset, these carbon composite pedals also feature an extra-wide platform and reduced stack height to make sure that every ounce of effort you put in is transfered into forward momentum.

The Shimano R8000 pedals are supplied with cleats and the required hardware for installation.