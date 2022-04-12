26% off this Rondo HVRT CF 0 Road Bike (2021)

Get a whopping £1800 off this top-quality race bike by Rondo!

Featuring a lightweight carbon frame and a super durable Dura-Ace mechanical groupset, the Rondo HVRT CF 0 is built for a smooth ride. Whether you are bumping over cobbles or flying down smooth tarmac roads, this bike is built to not only race, but win!

Something that sets this bike apart is the TwinTip fork which can be set to two different positions. The first position is ideal for racing with steeper angles and a lower front. Whereas the second position allows for bigger tires or fenders and has slightly slacker angles that are ideal for harsher and longer endurance rides.

For example, you could set up for racing with some 700c tyers or switch it up and use some 650b wheels so you can head out and enjoy some tougher terrains.

The combination of a carbon fiber frame and adjustable geometry carbon TwinTip Fork means you can fly past your opponents with confidence, stability and efficiency with the option of also setting up your bike with comfort and control in mind.

The Shimano Dura-Ace 2x11-Speed mechanical groupset helps you dance up those steep climbs with almost silent gear shifting. Furthermore, the Shimano Dura-Ace hydraulic disc brakes allow you to break with confidence on a range of terrains.

Coming in at a weight of just 7.8kg, the Rondo HVRT CF 0 is guaranteed to help you win more races.

With a huge £1800 off this awesome road bike, it is definitely worth taking advantage of this deal. Not only will it help you win more races, but with its versatility, it will also mean some extremely enjoyable rides are ready to be had.