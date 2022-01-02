26% off Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Watch
Track your stats in style with this Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Watch!
Streamline your kit with the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS watch which is specifically tailored towards runners with an adaptive training, safety, and tracking features and an integrated music player.
Garmin’s Forerunner 245 Music is the ultimate in running smartwatches that helps streamline your running kit with an in-built music player.
The watch also provides expert tracking that uses an integrated, wrist-based heart rate monitor plus GPS, GLONASS and Galileo that provides key insight into every area of your running performance with VO2 max, aerobic and anaerobic training effect and training status, ground contact time balance, stride length, and more.
The Garmin Connect apps is easy to sync your smartwatch to and allows you access to a huge online community. The app also allows you to create your own custom workouts or download free ones that sync right to your watch.
