26% off Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycling Computer Bundle

This nifty little unit is what many people have been calling for. Full mapping, no touchscreen and plenty of connectivity

The last few years have seen massive technical development in the world of cycling and GPS head units are just one of the many places that we've benefited from cheaper and smarter technology.

Review: Garmin Edge 520 Plus

These days, we're looking for a clear display, accurate GPS tracking, connectivity for all of our sensors and phone, full mapping, all at a price that isn't silly.

32% off Pinarello Dogma F10 Carbon Road Bike

Garmin has been the leader in cycling computers for what feels like forever. They recently saw many customers head to Wahoo, causing them to have a re-think. The 520 Plus is one of the units that Garmin think will see them back to the top of the GPS world.

28% off Boardman SLR 9.6 Disc Di2 Carbon Road Bike

The relatively compact unit gets all the connectivity that you need for connecting up a Power Meter, HRM, the Varia Radar system and much more.

Up to 69% off Prorace Framesets

We really love the absence of a touchscreen having experienced the annoyance of the Edge 820 in the rain. This unit is great in inclement weather, making it the perfect choice for riding in the winter.

35% off Cinelli Veltrix Potenza 11 Disc Road Bike

Possibly the biggest addition made to this is the mapping. You get turn by turn navigation and the route is easy to follow. This makes discovering new roads in your local area and exploring pastures new so much easier and we can head off with the confidence that we'll get home without getting lost.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus Bundle £219.99 Buy now at 24% off

About Garmin

Three simple words that describe our products, our company, our culture…our future. As a leading, worldwide provider of navigation, we are committed to making superior products for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and sports that are an essential part of our customers’ lives.

Our “vertical integration” business model keeps all design, manufacturing, marketing and warehouse processes in-house, giving us more control over timelines, quality and service. Our user-friendly products are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but they also have innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers.

Garmin has more than 11,400 associates in 50 offices worldwide.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.