If you're looking for a new road bike, this Vitus Vitesse EVO CRS eTap AXS Road Bike could be a great option for you!

25% off Vitus Vitesse EVO CRS eTap AXS Road Bike £3299.99 BUY NOW AT 25% OFF

Featuring the SRAM Force eTap AXS 12-Speed wireless electronic groupset, this bike is a pleasure to ride with ease in shifting gear and braking.

Furthermore, the Reynolds AR29 Tubeless Ready carbon wheels allow you to ride stress-free, knowing that you are better protected from punchers.

The sleek carbon frame keeps this bike light so you can fly past your opponents and dance up hills.

Also helping you dance up hills is the huge range of gears. The Vitesse has a total of 24 gears, making it a super versatile bike that is easy to ride over long distances with different levels of elevation.