25% off Vitus Energie EVO C CX Bike (Apex) 2022
Looking for a super reliable, top-quality cyclocross bike? Check out this 2022 Vitus Energie EVO C CX Bike!
Featuring the SRAM Apex 1x11-Speed groupset with a 40 tooth chainset, an 11-36T cassette and Apex hydraulic disc brakes, this bike is simply set up for any adventure!
The SRAM Apex 1x11-Speed groupset with a 40-tooth chainset will help you climb the most daunting hills with a smile on your face and the Apex hydraulic disc brakes will allow you to stop safely and effectively on a range of terrains and through any weather condition.
The carbon frame is strong and light and boasts a super comfortable geometry so you can spend hours in the saddle without discomfort.
