25% off Vitus Energie EVO C CX Bike (Apex - 2022)
If you're looking for a new cyclocross racing and all-terrain off-road bike, this Vitus Energie is an excellent option for you!
Featuring a carbon frame, this bike is lightweight so you can fly around your favourite trails with speed and confidence.
The SRAM Apex 1x11-Speed groupset provides you with enough gears to venture out and not struggle on the hills.
Hydraulic disc brakes make this bike perfect for riding in various different terrain and weather conditions.
This bike comes with Alex CXD22 wheels which are tubeless ready which again is perfect for riding off-road as it lessens the likelihood of a puncher.
