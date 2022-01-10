Recently reviewed on road.cc, this Cateye AMPP 100 is a great cheaper option if you're looking for a new front light. Especially with Merlin Cycles' 25% off deal.

25% off Cateye AMPP 100 USB Rechargeable Front Light £15.00 BUY NOW AT 25% OFF

This compact, rechargeable 100 lumen light is a great choice if you're looking for a new front light without denting your bank account.

Coming in at a weight of just 62g, you are guaranteed more visibility for a very small weight sacrifice.

Review: Cateye AMPP 100 Front Light

The Cateye 100 also features side visibility increasing safety on busier roads.

With a lifespan of 35 hours when fully charged, this light will get you through quite a few rides before having to recharge.

