Up to 25% off Castelli Raddoppia 2 Jacket

Need a super-warm winter jacket? The Raddoppia 2 is very sung.

Castelii Raddoppia 2 Jacket £165.00 Save up to 25%

On the coldest days, we love wrapping up in a cosy winter jacket.

Here in the southern half of the UK, the weather is generally mild, rainy and rather dissapointing. But we know that up north and in continental climates, the weather can get rather chilly in the winter.

When we get a taste of properly cold weather, it’s really nice to wrap up in a thicker winter jacket with a soft fleecy inner fabric.

Castelli uses Gore Infinium X-Fast fabric which features a fleece liner for that sung feel.

The windproof outer stops the wind from getting through while Thermoflex side panels allow a closer fit while also helping with breathability, a crucial aspect of keeping you dry and comfortable.

We really like the bright colours on offer and there are added reflective panels for added visibility.

About Castelli

Castelli stretches back more than 134 years to a small tailoring shop in Milan founded by Vittore Gianni. The Company took a definitive turn toward cycling in 1935, when one Armando Castelli became a part of Gianni’s staff. Four years later, Castelli purchased the company from Gianni, and the story kicks into gear. Armando supplied the cycling hero’s of Coppi, Bartali, Bobet, Van Looy, and Anquetil, and along the way expanded that effort into supplying a handful of professional teams.

For three decades, Castelli created apparel that defined modern cycling. Eddy Merckx carried a refined version of a Castelli body suit to the world record in the one-hour. Bernard Hinault wore a Castelli windproof jersey to win the Fleche Wallone classic. Perhaps most importantly, Maurizio pioneered the sublimation dye process, an advance that allowed colours, logos, and his signature aesthetic flair to be added to even the most technical fabric. Cycling – and sponsorships – would never be the same.

The focus on innovation at Castelli is not a slogan, it’s a mantra of sorts. The passion and desire of Maurizio Castelli to create enhancing performance clothing is just as evident today as it was in 1974. Each and every day we set out to create tomorrow’s revolutionary futuristic clothing.

About ChainReactionCycles

The CRC journey began in 1984 as a small family business in Northern Ireland, serving and supporting local cyclists. It’s been an incredible ride so far, with the company growing to a collective of over 450 cyclists, swimmers, runners and passionate professionals supporting a global community of cycle and multisport athletes.