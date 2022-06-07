Up to 24% off Specialized Align II Mips Road Cycling Helmet

This super comfortable, budget-friendly Specialized Align II Mips currently has up to 24% off in various different colours and sizes!

The Specialized Align II Mips road cycling helmet features a low friction Mips layer which allows a sliding motion of 10 to 15mm in all directions which has been indicated to reduce rotational forces transmitted to the brain during angled impacts.

A comfortable helmet is vital when looking at what to buy. This Specialized Align II Mips features the Specialized Tri-Fix which holds your straps in a comfortable position and provides an accurate fit that accommodates various different head shapes and sizes. Furthermore, there is a micro-adjustable dial at the back for on the fly adjustments as well.

The 4th Dimension Cooling System provides optimal ventilation at all times so you can regulate your head temperature properly on those warm summer rides.

Riding in the evenings and watching the sunsets is beautiful but it is important that you stay seen. Thanks to the Reflective decals on this helmet, you will have added visibility to other cars and riders on the road.