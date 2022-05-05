24% off Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals

Measure your total power, cadence and left/right balance with these extremely fresh Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals!

Getting statistics on your riding can be the difference between progression and your training becoming stagnant. Therefore, a decent set of power meter pedals are worth investing in if you are trying to advance your ability.

This set of Garmin Rally RS200 SPD-SL's can not only provide you with the ability to analyse your riding, but they do it with ease due to the fact they install like any other pedal meaning you can quickly transfer between bikes if and when needed.

You can easily connect them up to your Garmin device (not included) or your smartphone to gain access to the statistics. Furthermore, you can connect them up to the Garmin Connect™ app as well as platforms such as Strava, TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad to look at and share the statistics, post ride.

With a whopping battery life of 120 hours, you won't need to charge these bad boys up for quite a while!

Capable of measuring your total power, cadence, left/right balance, seated versus standing, platform centre offset and power phase, these pedals offer such a wide range of analytics so you can precisely see where you are going wrong and work towards fixing it.