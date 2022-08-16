23% off Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM GPS Bike Computer
If you're looking for a new, super reliable and portable bike computer, this Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM GPS is a great option for you!
The Gorilla Glass lens is thin, lightweight and shields against impacts and abrasions which is ready for the harshest of conditions.
To ensure that you can always see your screen the screen’s brightness and LED lights automatically adjust to changing light conditions both indoors and outdoors.
Completely wireless, the Elemnt ROAM, requires no plugin (except when charging). All your ride data, map downloads, and software updates can be achieved via WiFi, Bluetooth, or ANT+.
Fully integrated GPS helps create simple, crisp maps that are accurate and keep you routed throughout the world.
