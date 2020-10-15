23% off Vitus Substance CRS-1 Adventure Road Bike

Perfect for adventure rides and the commute

Vitus Substance CRS-1 Adventure Road Bike £1449.99 Buy now at 23% off

The carbon frame and fork have rack and mudguard mounts and loads of tyre clearance.

Ride mile after mile on the road can get a little dull and we’re always looking for ways to keep the motivation high, especially through the winter when the weather is rubbish and the roads covered in corrosive salts.

Getting a more versatile bike that allows you to dart down a trail and still keep the road speed up is a great way of keeping riding fun. It’ll also give you some extra training stimulus with the added technical element of riding off-road.

But buying another bike doesn’t have to be the huge expense that you’d think. This Vitus Substance is down to a very tempting £649.99. The price becomes even better when you consider that this bike can also be a trusty commuter bike come Monday morning.

The frame has space for huge 47mm tyres when you run 650b wheels and there are also mudguard and rack mounts too.

It’s ready to be set up tubeless right out of the box and you get the brilliant value of a SRAM Apex groupset with their hydraulic disc brakes.

