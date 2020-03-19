23% off Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc Shift Kit

The Ultegra Disc shift kit is part of Shimano's new R8000 range, so you get all the new tech for the best shifting and braking.

Shimano certainly manages to compact the internals of the shifter into a smaller space than Sram, meaning the front end looks a lot cleaner.

Merlin’s new Malt G2X GRX gravel bike is down to £1,199

The callipers will take both 140 and 160mm rotors although, for lighter riders, we'd pick 140mm as you don't need so much power on the road.

At the back, the rear meach gets Sadow technology, putting it further inboard and thus protecting it better in a crash.

Up to 60% off road bike wheels and tyres from Continental, Schwalbe, Vision, Prime, Fulcrum & more

You can pick between the short cage and medium cage versions, the first allowing a 30T cassette and the latter a 32T cassette.

The best thing is that this shift kit comes with junction boxes, Di2 cables and a battery so you're ready to go.

Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc Shift Kit £1079.00 Buy now at 23% off

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.