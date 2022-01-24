Enjoy more inner-city errands and epic backpacking adventures with this Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike with 23% off!

23% off Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike (2021) £2000.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

This super agile, versatile and stylish, the Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike is engineered and equipped for inner-city errands and epic bikepacking adventures. Plus, it has a superb Tange steel frame, Carbon forks and a SRAM Rival 11-Speed groupset.

This stylish and top-performing gravel bike features a Tange Steel frame at its core that's equipped with a Rondo TwinTip 2.0 Carbon fork and a SRAM Rival 11-Speed groupset with a wide-ranging 11-42T cassette and SRAM Rival hydraulic disc brakes.

Plus, it rolls upon Rondo Superlight Aluminium wheels wrapped in WTB Nano tires, giving you an exceptional balance of durability, comfort, traction and control.

23% off Rondo Ruut ST 1 Gravel Bike (2021) £2000.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

About Wiggle

Wiggle started out as a small independent bike shop called ‘Butler Cycles’ - based in Portsmouth, UK.

Mitch Dall, the founder of Wiggle, bought the shop in 1995; it had already been trading for over 50 years. After the purchase, the shop moved premises, but remained a bike retailer; it also changed names to “Bikes @ Butlers” to reflect a new interest in online trading.

‘Wiggle’ officially started trading on 28th May 1999, after investment from founders Mitch Dall and Harvey Jones. Harvey was an internet enthusiast, and was keen to develop a business that would have a strong online presence.