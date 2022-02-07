Save 23% on this Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020. Perfect for commuting and running inner-city errands.

23% off Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020 £650.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

Ideal for commuting, inner-city errands and relaxing weekend rides, the Ridley Tempo Man is a comfortable, fast and stylish urban bike. It features an aluminium frame and carbon fork for the perfect balance between strength and stability at a low weight.

Also, it’s engineered to feature modern geometry to ensure the greatest handling agility and all-day riding comfort.

A Shimano Deore 10-Speed drivetrain provides this bike with a powerful and reliable performance for climbing hills and exploring far from home.

It's Tektro hydraulic disc brakes give you all-weather braking performance and enhanced riding confidence. Finally, this bike rolls upon rapid spinning Forza CXD wheels and high-grip Kenda tyres for a reliable performance all year round.

23% off Ridley Tempo Man Urban Bike 2020 £650.00 BUY NOW AT 23% OFF

About Ridley

Ridley was founded in 1997. Since its inception, Belgium's largest bicycle manufacturer has been firmly at the forefront of product innovation. Its first innovative development was the conical headset, which was introduced in 2001 on the Ridley Damocles bike. This development subsequently became the standard in the bike industry. Since then, Ridley continues to astonish technologically with aerodynamic road bikes and gravel bikes.