23% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Bike Computer

Navigate your way around with this award-winning Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Bike Computer!

When it comes to navigation, strapping your phone to the bike handlebars can be awkward, and unreliable and it can add unwanted weight. Garmins on the other hand some with an easy to fit light mount and the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Bike Computer weighs just 124g. That's 50g off your average mobile phone weight.

Now, moving on to some of this Garmin's features. Firstly, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus features a ClimbPro system that allows you to see how much you have left on your accent and at what gradient when following a route.

Furthermore, You can keep the minds of your loved ones at ease when you are heading out for the day thanks to Garmin’s most advanced safety features which provide live incident detection and assistance. Not only this, it also has the ability to send your real-time location to emergency contacts so you can get help efficiently in the event of a crash.

This Garmin features a long-lasting battery that can keep the computer charged for up to 24 hours so you don't have to worry about it running out of juice halfway through your ride. On the other hand, if you do want a bit more battery if you're heading out on a long adventure over a couple of days, it is also compatible with the Garmin Charge power pack. (sold separately)

If you are an MTB rider, you have a massive advantage using this computer as it can track your jump count, jump distance, and hang time with MTB dynamics.