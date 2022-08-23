23% off Garmin 530 GPS Cycling Computer

Looking for a new cycling computer for your on-road and off-road adventures? Check out this Garmin Edge 530 GPS Cycling Computer!

This computer features Garmin's Cycle Map system which provides you with popular routing, allowing you to find the best possible routes on and off-road.

Garmins 530 tracks your VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration, and more to see where you need to improve to hit your goals.

The computer comes with new, MTB-specific features including tracking your jump count, jump distance and hang time. Also, included is GRIT which rates the difficulty of a ride and FLOW which measures how smoothly you descend a trail.