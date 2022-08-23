23% off Garmin 530 GPS Cycling Computer
Looking for a new cycling computer for your on-road and off-road adventures? Check out this Garmin Edge 530 GPS Cycling Computer!
This computer features Garmin's Cycle Map system which provides you with popular routing, allowing you to find the best possible routes on and off-road.
Garmins 530 tracks your VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, heat and altitude acclimation, nutrition, hydration, and more to see where you need to improve to hit your goals.
The computer comes with new, MTB-specific features including tracking your jump count, jump distance and hang time. Also, included is GRIT which rates the difficulty of a ride and FLOW which measures how smoothly you descend a trail.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.