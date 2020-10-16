23% off De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Di2 Disc Carbon Road Bike

If you’re looking for something a little special then this De Rosa will stand out from the crowd.

De Rosa SK Pininfarina Ultegra Di2 Disc Carbon Road Bike £3999.00 Buy now at 23% off

It’s a shame that we don’t see more of these bikes on UK roads as they ride exceptionally well with brilliant handling.

We’ve had the pleasure of riding de Rosa bikes in the twisty Italian hills and the bikes are great fun to chuck down technical descents.

Merlin Cycles is advertising this bike as “from 35% off.” There is one slightly scratched 60cm bike for sale at this larger discount, but the rest of the stock is discounted by 23%.

Thankfully, stock of the bikes at 23% off seems to be plentiful and you’ve got a choice of two colours, white or black.

This model comes with a full Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset (photo for illustration only) you get the beautiful shift quality of the electronic system paired with the easily controlled power of hydraulic disc brakes.

De Rosa has chosen a semi-compact groupset with the 36/52T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette at the back. That gives you a great balance of gears for faster riding.

About De Rosa

From a small workshop in Milan, to one of the most well-renowned bike manufacturers in the world, De Rosa has supplied bikes of outstanding quality from entry-level riders to some of the world’s best road racers. De Rosa has been producing some of the finest examples of hand-built frames from its workshop in Milan since 1953. The small company is proud of its ability to construct racing frames in all four frame materials: steel, titanium, aluminium and carbon and has over the years supplied numerous pros including the famous Eddy Merckx. Every De Rosa really is something very special and many cyclists spend their entire riding careers longing to own one.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.