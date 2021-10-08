22% off Elite Direto XR-T Direct Drive Smart Trainer

Elite’s Direto XR-T Smart Trainer is a brilliant turbo for the money.

This FE-C smart trainer is accurate to within 1.5% and has a max resistance of 3,600 watts.

Elite Direto XR-T Smart Trainer £649.00 Buy now at 22% off

While this certainly isn't the biggest discount that we've seen on the Direto, it has been very hard to find indoor smart trainers in stock over the last few months so grabbing one while you can is a good idea.

There are a lot of benefits of training indoors when the weather is rubbish. You can condense a ride down into specific intervals, allowing you to get a load of training done in a short amount of time. This is particularly useful if you’re working long hours with family commitments, or you just don’t want to spend loads of time training in the week.

Review: Elite Direto OTS Smart Trainer

Doing specific interval work during the week on a smart turbo allows you to control, with a great amount of specificity, the power that you’re riding at. We actually find it much easier to follow a complex interval session on the turbo than out on the open road where there are external factors like wind direction, gradient, or simply traffic.

A direct drive trainer is the best choice in our opinion as, compared to the wheel-driven type, direct drive is much quieter, eliminates wear of the rear tyre, and also prevents power loss from rear-wheel slips. The drawback to these trainers is that they can be more expensive, but that’s not the case with this Direto OTS at such a good sale price.

For your £649, you’re getting an FE-C controlled trainer that can be controlled by third-party apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, and Rouvy. That makes the training experience much more immersive and with a power meter accuracy of 1.5%, you’ll be getting training data that you can rely on.

The max resistance of 3,600 watts at 60kph is more than enough for even the most powerful sprinters, so you can be sure that you’ll be able to get a hard session done on this trainer. Once you’re done training, the Direto folds up for easy storage.

With adaptors that allow you to use 130 and 135 mm quick-release axles, as well as 142 x 12 mm thru-axles, most road bikes, will fit easily. There are also adaptors for BOOST 148 x 12 frames that are available separately.

Elite Direto XR-T Smart Trainer £649.00 Buy now at 22% off

About Elite

At Elite we love the effort and the joy of victory. We’re 50-strong, all well versed in cycling, so there’s no room for improvisation. Many of us have been working here for more than 20 years. We win awards at the biggest events. We work inside a historic refurbished furnace that took us 10 years to restore.

We manufacture locally, based on an idea that turned out to be fundamental to achieve success: our partners work exclusively for us, so we are primarily focused on marketing and research rather than production.

We're self-financed: all our investments come from resources that are the result of everyone's work. That eliminates a bit of weight on a difficult climb. And we keep on growing.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.