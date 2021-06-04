Up to 22% off Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 Wheelset

If you're looking for high-performance tubeless-ready carbon clinchers, Campagnolo's Bora WTO hoops are some of the best.

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 Wheelset £1499.99 Save up to 22%

We love a wheelset upgrade. Deep carbon rims, especially, are able to dramatically transform the look and performance of a road bike over stock wheels.

With the trend for road tyres getting wider, it’s important to have wheels to support the extra width properly. That way, you’ll get the full comfort, grip, and speed benefits of those wider tyres.

The Bora WTO 45 is a mid-depth option that makes for a wheelset that excels in mixed terrain, so if you love heading into the hills before a fast, flat run to home, these wheels would be perfect.

As the name suggests, the rim is 45mm deep and the internal rim is 19mm wide. That internal width means that they pair very nicely with 25mm tyres.

Campagnolo still makes these wheels with their fabulous cup and cone bearings.

That makes them easily serviceable with basic tools and we think that they spin beautifully.

