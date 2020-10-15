21% off Vitus Mach E Urban eBike

This Urban eBike is perfect for dashing around town or making the commute to work a whole load easier.

Vitus Mach E Urban eBike £1649.99 Buy now at 21% off

We love eBikes here at DealClincher HQ. Working in Bath means that a stonking great hill needs to be ridden every day and even as keen cyclists, this can wear on our enthusiasm to ride.

31% off Cateye Ampp 800 Front Bicycle Light

eBikes like this Vitus Mach help to flatten those hills and their power off the line makes then excellent in traffic too.

Up to 60% off cycling jackets - Get ready to ride through rain, wind and cold

The Mach E comes with a Shimano E6100 motor and an E8010 504 Wh battery. This provides plenty of torque which is also really helpful when carrying heavier loads.

eBay Bike Bargains - second-hand deals on Cannondale, Specialized and Giant

The mounts for mudguards and a rack makes this perfectly suited to everyday use in all weather conditions. With the rack, the bike will be able to carry a large amount of shopping.

Up to 50% off Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset

Shimano also provides the 9-speed groupset but it is the brakes that we really love. Shimano’s hydraulic callipers with 160mm rotors provide loads of easily controlled stopping power. That is really important when riding in heavier traffic, but is also great when trying to stop in the rain.

Vitus Mach E Urban eBike £1649.99 Buy now at 21% off

About Vitus

At Vitus we're a passionate group of cyclists who all share the same goal of designing and delivering high performance bikes. From pro road cycling and enduro racing to a family outing with the kids, the bikes we make are the bikes we want to ride and it's this passion that drives our brand to RIDEMORE.

Our in-house research and development team work with the latest technologies and materials, combining these with inspiration from our rich heritage and feedback from our sponsored riders to produce high-performance bikes that are ready to take your riding to the next level.

We sell Vitus Bikes direct to you through our exclusive retail partners Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. By selling our bikes exclusively online we cut out the costs associated with the wholesale and retail steps of a traditional distribution model. This allows us to pass these savings onto our customers to offer high-performance bikes at accessible price points.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.