21% off Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike (Fazua - 2021)

Check out this Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike for a nice smooth, assisted ride when on those trails.

The E-Substance Carbon is built around a lightweight and versatile UD Carbon frame, with an integrated electric drive system from Fazua.

Based on the award-winning Substance, the addition of mid-position motor results in a bike that handles every bit as well as a traditional adventure gravel bike, but with the added benefit of a little assistance.

Alongside the drive system is an SRAM Apex 1x11 speed hydraulic disc groupset with an FSA Chainset that features 'go-anywhere' gearing. WTB Venture TCS tubeless tyres come fitted to a gravel-specific set of Prime Kanza 650b wheels.

A unique natural riding feel with no mechanical resistance above the legal speed limit makes the Emitter perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a fun ride at any speed, on any terrain.

3 levels of assistance up to 250 watts allow you to tailor the ride to suit. Featuring the latest generation Evation with integrated Top Tube controller.