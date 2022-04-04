21% off Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike (Fazua - 2021)
Check out this Vitus E Substance Carbon E Adventure Bike for a nice smooth, assisted ride when on those trails.
The E-Substance Carbon is built around a lightweight and versatile UD Carbon frame, with an integrated electric drive system from Fazua.
Based on the award-winning Substance, the addition of mid-position motor results in a bike that handles every bit as well as a traditional adventure gravel bike, but with the added benefit of a little assistance.
Alongside the drive system is an SRAM Apex 1x11 speed hydraulic disc groupset with an FSA Chainset that features 'go-anywhere' gearing. WTB Venture TCS tubeless tyres come fitted to a gravel-specific set of Prime Kanza 650b wheels.
A unique natural riding feel with no mechanical resistance above the legal speed limit makes the Emitter perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a fun ride at any speed, on any terrain.
3 levels of assistance up to 250 watts allow you to tailor the ride to suit. Featuring the latest generation Evation with integrated Top Tube controller.
