21% off Shimano RC702 SPD-SL Road Cycling Shoes

Shimano's new synthetic upper material is super lightweight and extremely comfortable, ensuring a glove-like fit whilst maintaining a high level of breathability.

Further helping the glove-like fit is the surround wrapping that reduces any overlap. Having a glove-like fit is super important when cycling as it puts your feet in an optimal position which reduces the chances of an injury. Furthermore, it helps to eliminate hot spots on those warmer days.

The super-low stack height helps to stabilise your foot. Maximising your power transfer so you can get the best out of your training sessions. Moreover, the full carbon outsole also helps to boost power efficiency.

The dual BOA L6 dials help keep the fit of these shoes consistent when riding and mean there are no laces flapping about which could be a hazard.

Coming in at a weight of just 240g (size 42) these shoes are extremely light so you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you.