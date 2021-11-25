2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals - 42% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike

There is a brilliant deal to be had on this 2021 carbon road race with a whopping 42% saving.

Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike £2699.00 Buy now at 42% off

You might not yet have heard of Sensa bikes, but not is the time to pay attention to the Dutch brand. Merlin Cycles is the sole UK distributor of the brand and road.cc has reviewed a host of their bikes. They always do well on value and also score highly on ride quality.

This year’s Black Friday event sees Merlin Cycles slashing prices on some of these brilliant Sensa bikes, so if the bike we’ve highlighted here isn’t for you, there are plenty more to be found right here.

The deal on this Giulia Evo Disc caught our eye due to the sheer amount of tech that you’re getting for the special price of £2,699.

A carbon fibre frameset sits at the heart of the bike and this features aero tube shapes to help you cut through the wind efficiently.

The geometry is a great mix of sporty and comfortable which means that this bike is ideally suited for long and fast group rides, sportives and we’d say it’d be more than enough for the local road race.

Shimano’s Ultegra R8020 disc brake groupset provides the perfect mix of performance and affordability with the slick mechanical shifting combined with the powerful hydraulic disc brakes to create groupset perfection.

The frame has space for up to 28mm tyres and the wheels that the Schwalbe One rubber sit on are the Supra RFC 35 Elite carbon model.

This deal will be running for Black Friday only, so snap it up while you can!