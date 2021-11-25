2021 Black Friday Cycling Deals - 40% off Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch

We're big fans of wrist-based tech here at DealClincher HQ as we do more than just ride bikes.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch £149.00 buy now at 40% off

But being the data nerds that we are, it's important for us to be able to collect data while running and at the gym. It gives us extra data about daily calorie expenditure that is super useful if you're on a diet trying to gain or lose weight. Information really is your friend in this.

That's why a watch-based unit is so good. It's easy to wear on and off the bike and it has all the connectivity we need for a chest heart rate monitor. Generally, you're able to pop your watch on in the morning and leave it on all day.

Given our ability to break tech, the robust design is very handy as this is a product that will be seeing plenty of rough treatment.

In the box, you get the watch and the charging cable. As the HRM is built-in, all you need to do is pop it on and get training! If you do want to add a heart rate monitor, they can be purchased separately, with Garmin making activity-specific straps that can measure activity-specific metrics like stride length for running.

The watch will also sync with a smartphone to keep you fully connected on the go. That makes it really easy to leave your phone in a jersey pocket when out on the bike or down at the gym. Texts and calls will pop up on the watch and you can then decide if they're worth dealing with.

Having the watch connected to your phone also means that data will automatically be synced with Garmin Connect and from there it will upload your ride, run or other activity to Strava, Training Peaks and many more sites.