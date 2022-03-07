20% off Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike

If you're looking for a bike to dig into those cross country trails on, this Wilier Jaroon GRX Steel Gravel Bike currently has 20% off!

The Jaroon is the new steel frame dedicated to the gravel world. Technologically speaking, the frame has a rear through axle, differentiated diameter head tube, 27.2 mm diameter seat-post for greater comfort, flat mount disc brake system, racing handlebar with 12° flare-out and monocoque all-carbon fork with through axle .

For maximum versatility, the frame has been designed to mount mudguards and front and rear racks and frame and front fork tyre clearance is up to 42mm.

Coming in at a weight of just 10.8kg, this bike will climb, descend and corner with ease.

About Wilier

Wilier was born in 1906 thanks to the brilliant idea of a trader from Bassano, Pietro Dal Molin, of building bicycles on his own account. His forge or \"Steel horses\" rose as a small workshop along the banks of the river Brenta, at Bassano del Grappa, and it became more and more successful by keeping up with the increasing demand for bicycles. For this reason, Dal Molin determined to set up a professional team captained by the triestin Giordano Cottur, well-know for succeding no less than Gino Bartali during the Bassano-Monte Grappa lap for amateurs. In the same time, according to the common feeling of uneasiness about the fate of Trieste, Dal Molin decided to associate the name of this julian town to that of his own firm. In this way, in Autumn 1945 the Wilier Triestina was born, distinguished by its red copper-coloured bicycles, which later became an authentic trade-mark. Strong in its success and thanks to the prestige it had gained, in 1947 Wilier bought up a promising young cyclist: Fiorenzo Magni, this one, instead of being crushed in the challenge between Coppi and Bartali, found out the right system to become the third great protagonist of Italian cycling, by winning the Tour of Flanders and Giro d'Italia in 1948.