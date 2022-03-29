20% Vitus Zenium CRS Di2 Road Bike
Ride in comfort with this Vitus Zenium CRS Di2 Road Bike (Ultegra Di2 - 2021) currently with 20% off!
The Zenium CRS Di2 is the perfect combination of comfort and performance for a great all-around riding experience.
The compact geometry and lean dropped seatstays increase comfort and give a balanced ride.
Featuring a UD carbon fork with a tapered steerer for steering precision and inspiring handling, balancing confidence and control.
The Zenium CRS Di2 Disc features a high-performance Shimano Ultegra R8050 11 speed electronic groupset and Ultegra hydraulic flat mount disc brakes.
This model features the updated Prime Baroudeur Disc Tubeless Ready clincher wheels, with slick graphics and very competitive weight. These are paired with tubeless-ready Schwalbe ONE 28mm tyres.
