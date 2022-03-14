20% off Prime RR-50 V3 Carbon Clincher Wheelset
Whether you're looking to race or just train, the Prime RR-50 V3 Carbon Clincher Wheelset gives you incredible durability, so you can overcome every challenge on your road bike with confidence.
The Prime RR-50 V3's feature an ultra-strong carbon fibre construction which makes it perfect for both road racing and training.
Designed with a revised wider rim profile, the RR-50 V3's are not only race-ready, but they also offer aerodynamics, comfort, speed and traction when you need it most.
Prime has also ensured that its rim profile is deep enough for time trails and crits, so you can enjoy its versatile performance whatever your discipline.
Now if looking great with a colour scheme is also on your bucket list, look no further. Prime have released this wheelset not only in grey but in a range of colours including black, white, blue and green.
