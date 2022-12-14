With the colder weather present here in the UK, winter gear is a must to keep you safe and comfortable! Check out these Northwave Flagship GTX Winter Boots!

20% off Northwave Flagship GTX Winter Boots £295.00 BUY NOW AT 20% OFF

The Duratherm Kelvin lining offers the best thermal insulation in the Gore-Tex range, ensuring breathability and protection from the weather.

Thanks to the characteristic qualities of neoprene, the Easyfit collar guarantees mobility and protection from instep to ankle.

The "overlap" structure of the upper evenly distributes closing pressure and helps transfer every watt of power during pedalling

The full carbon sole; the new entry in the winter collection is Hyperlight XC, 100% unidirectional carbon with a stiffness index of 14.0 that combines stiffness and lightness

Not one but two rotors. Northwave's flagship SLW3 closure is the only one with a gradual step-by-step release that allows millimetre fit adjustments during use, even when wearing winter gloves