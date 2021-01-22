20% off Garmin Vector 3 Signal and Double-Sided Power Meters

Looking to add power to your bike? Garmin’s Vector 3 power pedals are some of the easiest to install.

While many power meters replace parts of the crankset or the rear hub, the Vector 3 power pedals replace one of the easiest components to install and remove from the bike.

That makes these pedals brilliant for riders looking to use their power meter on multiple bikes.

Accuracy is claimed at +/-1%. Whether or not this is true isn’t the main point in our opinion. It is far better for a power meter to be consistent than for it to be absolutely spot on.

Consistent data is what you need to be able to train properly, day in, day out.

The battery life is claimed to last for 120 hours of riding which is a huge number for most recreational riders and even keen racers.

The Vector 3 incompatible with Look’s Keo cleats and there are no additional sensors to connect here, making these very easy to use.

