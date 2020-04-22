20% off Felt FR4 Carbon Road Bike

The brilliant frame gets an Ultegra R8000 groupset and tubeless-ready wheels.

The FR Series is Felt's high-performance race bike that is best pointed uphill.

Saying that this is limited to racing though is wrong. The carbon layup and space for wider tyres make this a comfortable sportive bike too.

Up to 42% off Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 11 Speed Groupset

Felt has stuck to rim brakes for this build and they've hidden the rear brake down at the bottom bracket, allowing more comfort from the rear stays.

Ultegra R8000 mechanical shifting is a brilliant system that is now so close to Dura-Ace. You get a semi-compact 52/36 chainring combination and an 11-28 cassette that suits a mix of climbing and flat, fast riding.

eBay Bargains - The Wiggle Returns Store

The bike is finished with Devox Road RSL3 tubeless-ready wheels, Schwalbe 25mm tyres and a Praxis Works crankset.

Felt FR4 Carbon Road Bike £1519.00 Buy now at 20% off

About Felt

Felt Bikes started in the USA over 20 years ago and although originally a triathlon bike brand they now make a bike to suit any cycling discipline. From Tour de France level road bikes to full suspension mountain bikes, and everything in between, Felt continue to develop products with the same dedication to innovation as the originals.

Felt were one of the first manufacturers to introduce ‘aero’ road frames into the professional race scene and were an immediate success. The trickledown effect of this is that you can now see some of these aero features throughout the road range without the previous lofty price tag. Of course the top end bikes and frames still feature the latest cutting edge advances in aero frame technology including the AR3 Di2 which features all the aero benefits as well as being fully Shimano Di2 compatible.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.