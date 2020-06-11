20% off dhb Aeron Speed Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

The jersey is cut for a low, sporty position.

The best thing about dhb's new Aeron Speed range is that they've taken key features from the top-end Aeron LAB range and used them for a more comfortable jersey.

This is what they're calling 'everyday aero'. They're garments that you can wear on normal rides, that will save you a few watts.

We really like the look of this jersey, with the simple colourway and the cut of the neck being particular highlights.

The aero touches, like the disruptive material on the sleeves, show that dhb are paying close attention to the details.

