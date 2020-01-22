20% off Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 Camera Lights

USE CODE TWENTY20

Possibly the ultimate commuter setup if you regularly encounter bad drivers.

Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 Offer use code twenty20

ProBikeKit has an offer running that allows you to get 20% off the RRP of select products. That has boosted the discount on two of our favourite pieces of commuter tech, the Cycliq Fly12 CE and the Fly6.

30% off Castelli Undersaddle XL

Just enter code TWENTY20 at the basket.

Up to 69% off Prorace Framesets

The Fly12 CE is a 600-lumen front light is combined with a camera that shoots 1080p video with great low light performance.

35% off Cinelli Veltrix Potenza 11 Disc Road Bike

That 1080p at 60fps offers brilliant video quality in both bright sunlight and also while using the 600 lumen light.

End of Season Lights Sale - Up to 77% off

At the back, the Fly6 rear light is super bright at 100 lumens and the camera shoots 1080p @ 60fps.

Up to 35% off Castelli Raddoppia 2 Jacket

Again, the 1080 HD camera is incredibly detailed and it's designed to capture incidents and pick up the offending number plate. You can also run the camera with stabilisation, though this reduces the quality to 720p.

Huge 35% off Ridley Noah Fast Ultegra Di2 2019

Both cameras can record in a loop, making it perfect for commuters. A good memory card is needed for a camera like this, so we'd recommend a big 64gb card.

Cycliq Fly12 CE and Fly6 Offer use code twenty20

About Cycliq

Our mission is to make cycling safer and give you peace of mind when you’re on the bike.

If road users think there’s a chance they’ll be recorded, there’s less chance they’ll do something dangerous. And if things do go wrong, you’ve got the evidence to show what happened.

About ProBikeKit

ProBikeKit was founded in the early 1990’s by a small team of passionate and committed road cyclists, and the business has since then developed into a global brand.

We have built on the solid foundations of our business where our passion for road cycling matches our relentless commitment to provide customers with a first-class service for the best road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross cycling kit available at the most affordable prices.