Get 20% off these Crono shoes with an extra 10% off at the checkout.

20% off Crono CR3 Road Shoes £95.95 BUY NOW AT 20% OFF

The Crono CR3s are Cronos best selling road shoes and here's why!

Featuring a BOA® Fit System L6 means you can easily alter the fit of your shoe on the go. This is great for riding over different road terrains and also makes your time getting ready a breeze at the last second as you put on your shoes!

Furthermore, the CR3s feature front ventilation openings and holes inherited from Crono's top-tier shoes! These allow you to regulate your body temperature more efficiently, allowing you to ride for longer.

Now, comfort is key when choosing a road shoe and thankfully the CR3s are designed to remain comfortable no matter what comes your way. The combination of a Carbocomp sole and the Crono Shock Absorbing Insoles provide a super stiff shoe that you can rely on as well as being flexible enough to deal with cobbles and dinks in the road.

Coming in at just 305g, the CR3s are super light so you don't have to carry any unwanted weight around with you!