20% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Light 2 Short Sleeve

This jersey is one of the new-style garments that bridges the gap between summer and winter kit.

The protection that it offers makes it great for rides in foul weather, but if the sun should come out, you won't overheat thanks to the breathability.

Castelli has used Gore-Tex Infinium 203 stretch fabric on front-facing surfaces that gives the protection against the wind.

On the back, the Nano Light fabric sheds water but allows significant breathability.

Mat Brett tested this for road.cc, giving it a brilliant 9/10.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Light 2 £128.00 Buy now at 20% off

About Castelli

The Castelli scorpion motif is instantly recognisable within the road cycling fraternity; it’s a sign of quality, of technical innovation and of classic Italian styling. Castelli has been making cycling clothing since 1910 and have supplied some of the greatest names in cycling; with a continuous design and development partnership with some of the most successful cycling teams in the pro peloton Castelli continue to innovate, establishing technological advances in cutting-edge fabrics and garment construction. With a large range of men’s and women’s cycling clothing designed to excel in any weather conditions at any temperature, we’ll have a Castelli product to suit you; from super-lightweight bib-shorts for the hottest rides of the year to the iconic Castelli Gabba jersey which has now become the 'go to' jersey for cold & wet riding conditions.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.