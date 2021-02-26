20% off 2021 Sensa Giulia GF Ultegra Carbon Road Bike

The fourth generation of the Giulia is here and already Merlin Cycles has a cracking 20% discount on this speedy carbon road bike.

Senza Giulia GF Ultegra Carbon Disc £3357.60 buy now at 20% off

Firstly, we need to make it clear that the images are just for illustration purposes. The groupset differs slightly in that you’re getting the Shimano Ultegra R8000 mechs and R8020 shifters rather than the Di2 setup shown.

Apart from that, you get the same integrated front end as per the picture, making this bike look super clean.

Shimano’s Ultegra R8020 shifters mean mechanical shifting and hydraulic braking. It is a combination that provides slick gear changes and gives you masses of stopping power that is also easy to control.

The wheels are Supra RFC 50 Elite Carbon 50mm deep and on those wheels comes a set of 28mm Schwalbe One Performance tyres. This really is a modern day setup.

If you want even more comfort, then the frame is designed to take 32mm tyres.

About Sensa

Exclusive to Merlin Cycles in the UK, Sensa Bikes have been around since 2005 but have their origins within a family owned company based in east Holland with more than 25 years of experience in bicycle design and manufacture. Starting out with a small range of high-quality carbon road racing bikes Sensa quickly grew into one of Holland’s most popular bike brands with a large range of road, cyclocross and mountain bikes. Sensa products keep evolving thanks to their innovative approach to design and construction with bikes still built in Holland for you by employees with a true love for all forms of cycling.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.