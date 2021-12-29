19% off Garmin Edge 830 and Varia RTL 515 Bundle

You can save 19% on this super compact, reliable, and feature-packed Garmin Edge 830 and Varia RTL 515 Bundle.

Benefitting from advanced technologies and increased safety features, this Garmin package is a perfect choice for a wide range of cyclists. It includes a Garmin Edge 830 GPS Cycle Computer and a Garmin Varia Rearview Bike Radar RTL515, so you have everything you need to conquer your next ride.

Garmin’s Edge 830 is a responsive, convenient, compact, and aerodynamic touchscreen GPS cycling computer that offers dynamic performance monitoring and insights to help you improve your cycling.

The computer looks at how heat and altitude affect your performance, how many meters are left in an intense climb, plus metrics that track your jump count, jump distance and hang time.

You can use the Edge 830 to create your own routes directly on the device with advanced navigation capabilities that help you ride like a local with both on- and off-road maps and route recalculation.

Additional safety features have also been added and there are a whole host of able options that can be accessed via the Connect IQ Store.