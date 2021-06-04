18% off Stages G3 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 Power Meter

The Stages third-generation power meters from are reliable, lightweight, easy to fit and accurate.

Stages G3 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 Power Meter

For most of us, the reliability and consistency of data is the most important factor when it comes to picking a power meter.

Yes, you can fork out for the most perfectly accurate power meter, but as long as the data is consistent, you can train to it. It matters little that a power meter is 1% more accurate than a rival if it cannot be relied upon over a long period of time.

When Stages launched their Gen 2 power meters, they had done a lot to solve the issues of water ingress that plagued the first-generation devices.

With this, the 3rd gen units have increased the signal strength to secure, in particular, the ANT+ connection to head units. These changes mean that the Stages G3 power meters are consistent and reliable and for us normal riders, those are the key points.

Wiggle has a good saving on the latest Dura-Ace 9100 units but if you're looking for the Ultegra R8000 or 105 R7000 models then discounts are a little tricky to find.

Sigma Sports has good stock levels of the Ultegra model, but there is no discount. It's the same story with the 105 model.

About Stages

Every Stages power meter is individually calibrated. Units are first tested with a Bluetooth app with no weight applied and then again with a 90kg weight. A static test for accuracy is also performed. Data is recorded for each unit produced, allowing Stages engineers to track units back to production and compare values if a unit malfunctions in the field.

In addition to power meter assembly, the Stages Cycling Boulder facility also houses a full R&D lab, machine shop and long-term testing equipment.

The last link in the chain is Customer Service. Stages Cycling employs a large staff of customer service representatives in Boulder Colorado, Portland, Oregon and at Stages distributors all over the world to assist riders with setup, operation and any warranty issues to ensure every Stages customer has a good experience with the product.

