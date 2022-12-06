18% off Frog Tadpole Kids Balance Bike

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - 11:42
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your child aged between 2-3, you should check out this Frog Tadpole Kids Balance Bike!

18% off Frog Tadpole Kids Balance Bike
The lightweight, sturdy aluminium frame of the Tadpole makes this the perfect “learn to ride a bike”; suitable for kids aged 2-3 years.

An easy-to-grip Tektro rear brake with an adjustable lever for little hands, a 12" wheel, and a quick-release seat-post for easy height adjustment.

The locking headset means the handlebars have a steering limiter, which is safer for learners.  

Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

