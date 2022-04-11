18% off this awesome Shimano Ultegra R8000 11 Speed Groupset
Save £200 on this super sleek Shimano Ultegra R8000 11 Speed Groupset!
When it comes to choosing a new groupset, reliability is key. From the levers all the way through to the chain-set and cassette, you need something you can trust. Especially when riding at high speeds and on unknown terrain.
The FC-R8000 Hollowtech II crankset will help you transfer your leg power into speed more efficiently. Also with weight reduction benefits in comparison to the Ultegra 6800.
The dual control levers allow you to shift with more precision making your rides smoother and more enjoyable.
In addition to this, the Ultegra Front Derailleur R8000 increases shifting precision and will allow you to flawlessly move your chain up and down whenever required.
Now, with all this speed going in, you need to be able to slow down. Luckily the Ultegra R800 comes with a sleek yet powerful breakset. Ensuring great breaking power for increased safety.
Coming in at a weight of just 380g (set) this groupset doesn't add any unwanted weight to your steed making it perfect for racing and long climbs.
