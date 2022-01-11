17% off Tacx Neo 2T Smart Trainer
This turbo trainer optimized for a better indoor cycling experience could, be perfect for you to keep your training up to standard in the colder months.
The iconic, progressive and popular Tacx NEO 2T Smart turbo trainer is optimized into an even quieter and more powerful Smart direct drive. The motor is redesigned in order to provide a better indoor cycling experience and ride feel, especially during climbs and sprints.
The motor is more silent than you ever thought possible and without question is the most powerful, realistic and accurate smart trainer to date.
By redesigning the magnets, we significantly improved the stillness of the NEO 2T. The noise coming from internal air displacements is reduced as well as vibrations noticed at a low cadence, that was being transferred to the floor. Resulting in a more silent Smart trainer than ever thought possible.
The Tacx NEO 2T Smart measures your power with incredible precision, making sure that your data is accurate and reliable. This Smart trainers is the only trainers that doesn’t require calibration process. This Smart trainer measures your power accurately within 1%.
