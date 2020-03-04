16% off Specialized 2020 Tarmac Disc Expert Carbon Road Bike

The 2020 Specialized Tarmac Disc Expert is one of the best carbon frames with hydraulic disc brakes, carbon wheels and Ultegra R8070 groupset.

If you're looking for a brilliant bike that is comfortable, fast and handles brilliantly, then this is it. It is a bike that is ideally suited to hitting the hills, be that the local short sharp climbs around the Mendips, or the longer climbs of the Alps.

The Tarmac has long been Specialized's climbing bike, offering a stiff bottom bracket and front end for rapid accelerations uphill. The frame has been through many iterations and this SL6 is a great platform for efficient climbing and all-day comfort.

Specialized has, in recent years, put an increasing focus on aerodynamics and the Tarmac hasn't escaped the 'aero is everything' mantra. It's a trend that we're seeing across the world of climbing bikes with even Cannondale's traditionally round tubed SuperSix getting the aero treatment.

This Disc Expert model gets you the Fact10r carbon frame and fork with 12mm thru-axles and flat mount disc brakes. It's a very tidy setup that looks great and we're really coming around to the aesthetics of disc brakes.

The Shimano Ultegra R8070 disc brake groupset provides crisp electronic shifting with a 52/36 chainset and an 11-30T cassette.

Roval's C38 carbon disc wheels provide a mid-depth rim with wide support for the 26mm Specialized Turbo tyres. That provides the perfect balance between aero and lightweight for tackling the steeper grades. The width of the tyres also helps to smooth out broken road surfaces without sacrificing speed.

