Train harder and smarter with this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle.

16% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle £499.99 Save 16% now

The ultimate cycling computer, the Garmin Edge® 1030 Plus GPS Cycle Computer comes with an advanced 3.5'' colour touchscreen display which combines navigation, performance, cycling awareness and smart connectivity.

Get ready to ride without the fuss with prepopulated custom ride profiles based on your previous Edge® computer, your ride types or your sensors.

Make climbing easier with ClimbPro which helps you manage your efforts on a long climb. It shows you the remaining ascent and grade when you’re climbing when you are following a route or a course.

Great whether you’re on or off road the Edge® 1030 Plus delivers great advantages for mountain bike riders. The computer can track your jump count, jump distance, and hang time with MTB dynamics. Also included is the GRIT system which rates the difficulty of a ride, Flow, and measures how smoothly you descend a trail, so you have a score to beat next time.